Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Towards a centralised health information system

Islamabad : Minister for Health Amer Mehmood Kiani Wednesday tabled the need to establish an integrated national level health information system in order to guard against the kind of overlapping and duplication currently being experienced, with multiple information systems operational.

Kiani made this suggestion while presiding over a Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT) meeting, which was also attended by Health Secretary Zahid Saeed, Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez, relevant personnel of the provincial and area health information systems, WHO, UNICEF, NADRA and private sector health care representatives among other academics and international subject experts through recorded messages.

“Only by having quality information can plans be properly made and executed. The government is working to address and uplift the health of Pakistanis for which resources will be made available to improve the efficiency of the Health Information Systems of Pakistan,” the Minister stated.

The discussions highlighted the key challenges faced by the Health Information Systems of Pakistan. These included, overlapping and duplicating information; poor data quality; lack of analytical capacity to use facility and community-based information to develop responsive service delivery strategies and community-based interventions; lack of regulatory authority to ensure standardised data systems across provinces; lack of a centralised data repository; and private sector not being captured in existing systems.

Comments

