Faisalabad earn points in drawn match

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad took first innings lead points in drawn match against Lahore Blues in the Triangular Series National Under-19 at the Mirpur Stadium (AJK) Tuesday.
Faisalabad reached 299-7 in the second innings at draw of stumps on the third and final day.
Earlier, Faisalabad managed 296-9 in first innings. Lahore Blues in response scored 276. Thus 30 runs first innings lead helped Faisalabad take three points.
Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Faisalabad Region 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48; Ibtisham Ul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, M Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91) and 299-7 in 109 overs (Mashal Khan 63 not out, Zohaib Amanat 59, Ammad Butt 57; Muhammad Bilal 2-30, Fahad Umer 2-40, Ibtisham Ul Haq 2-53). Lahore Region Blues 276 all out in 82.5 overs (Syed Taqi Bilgrami 57, Attayab Ahmed 52, Fahad Munir 48, Saad Ali Refat 47; Abdullah Zubair 4-72, Ammad Butt 3-66, Suliman Shafqat 2-51).
