Asian Futsal to be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Asian Futsal Championship from December 12-16 at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, says a press release.

Pakistan Futsal Federation Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali said that 12 countries will take part in the championship and invitation letters have already been sent to the participating teams — United Arab Emirate, Turkey Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India.

Seven teams have already confirmed their participation in the championship but Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India did not confirm their participation so far.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be invited as the chief guests at the inaugural and concluding ceremonies respectively. He added that for smooth running of the event, Pakistan Futsal Federation will form different committees in the next few days.

Foreign teams will be reaching Pakistan from December 8. The semi-finals will be played on December 15 while the final will be held on December 16.