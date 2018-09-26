National Sr Squash main round begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Main round of PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash championship 2018 will be start from September 26 here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore.
Results of qualifying round matches played on Tuesday: Sheikh Saqib (Wapda) beat Abbas Shaukat (KP) 11/9, 11/2, 12/10; Haris Iqbal (KP) beat Moin Rauf (PB) 11/8, 11/2, 11/2 (19; Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Salman Zeb (Army 14/12, 11/5, 11/6; Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) beat Zeeshan Gul (KP) 6/11, 13/11, 11/5, 5/11, 11/4.
