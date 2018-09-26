Faisalabad draw with Lahore in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad took first innings lead points in drawn match against Lahore Blues in National Under-19 Triangular Series at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Tuesday. Faisalabad reached 299 for 7 in second innings at draw of stumps on the third and final day.

Earlier, Faisalabad managed 296 for 9 in first innings. Lahore Blues in response scored 276. Thus 30 runs first innings lead helped Faisalabad take three points.

Scores: Faisalabad Region 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48, Ibtishamul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, M. Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91) and 299-7 in 109 overs (Mashal Khan 63 not out, Zohaib Amanat 59, Ammad Butt 57, M Bilal 2-30, Fahad Umer 2-40, Ibtisamul Haq 2-53)

Lahore Region Blues 276 all out in 82.5 overs (Syed Taqi Bilgrami 57, Attayab Ahmed 52, Fahad Munir 48, Saad Ali Refat 47, Abdullah Zubair 4-72, Ammad Butt 3-66, Suliman Shafqat 2-51). Result: Match drawn.