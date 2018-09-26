Artists to get financial support

Lahore : Every developed and civilized nation considers their artists the jewel in the crown and it is aim of Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore, to do everything possible to recognise their efforts and make their lives easier.

This was stated by Capt (r) Atta Muhammad Khan while chairing an advisory session concerning the Artist Support Fund at Alhamra Arts Council. “We thank Allah that our efforts saved many artists who were forced to live their lives in complete isolation. We will continue this campaign and take firm steps to make sure that the artist community lives with dignity”, he said.

Atta Muhammad Khan signified the importance of artists for the cultural development of society. Culture Section officer Mr Waqar said they were making a list of all the deserving artists regardless of their field to make sure that they lived their lives with dignity. A number of applications are also under verification, he added. In the session, several vital points were discussed that included revised financial opportunities for the deserving artists. The “Artist Card” project has already been matured and design will be finalised in the upcoming meeting. A provincial culture policy is expected to be released in a few days. Allocation of adequate funds and special quota for the deserving artists is expected. A sub-committee was constituted under the supervision of Asghar Nadeem Syed together with Shah Nawaz Zaidi Nasir Adeeb and Shahid Mehmood. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Hina Pervaiz, Shah Nawaz Zaidi, Mansoor Afaq, Nazaqat Shehla, Nasir Adeeb, Shahid Mehmood, Khuram Naveel and Nayaz Hussain Lakhwera were also present.