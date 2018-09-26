Wed September 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 26, 2018

Woods back on top, bidding to end Ryder Cup struggles

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Tiger Woods rediscovered his former glories by claiming his first title in over five years last weekend, but now he turns his attentions to a competition he has never dominated — the Ryder Cup.

The 14-time major champion was peerless for 11 years as an individual, although struggled with the team dynamics of the match-play showdown and has only been on the winning side once in seven previous appearances.

His return from the wilderness of back surgeries and personal problems has brought about the opportunity to have another crack at the Ryder Cup in France, where he looks more relaxed and at ease among his teammates after serving as a vice-captain at Hazeltine two years ago and at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

And Woods is hoping that in the new stage of his career, and after his stunning victory at the Tour Championship, he can help the United States end their 25-year wait for a win on European soil.

“We haven’t done well,” he admitted to reporters at Le Golf National on Tuesday.“My overall Ryder Cup record, not having won as a player since 1999 is something that hopefully we can change.

“We haven’t won as a US squad here in 25 years on foreign soil, so hopefully that will change this week, as well.”The 42-year-old, at Le Golf National for the first time since in 1994 as an amateur, unsurprisingly looked in an upbeat mood.

Woods said that he couldn’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a Ryder Cup as a player for the first time since 2012.“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an awesome environment,” he added.

