Cancer scare

If the findings of an International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report are anything to go by, cancer is likely to kill nearly 10 million people by the end of 2018. The number of new cancer cases is predicted to be 18.1 million across the globe, with an alarming estimate of 9.6 million deaths. According to the World Health Organization, cancer would be a leading cause of death in the 21st century, where one in five men and one in six women are likely to be affected by the disease. Nearly half of the new cases and deaths caused by cancer will be accounted for in Asia alone. However, with skyrocketing prices of healthcare facilities and medication, it sometimes becomes nearly impossible for people to continue with the treatment.

In a country that is plagued by inadequate healthcare facilities and the lack of professional medical staff, the Swiss-based Access Program offers a ray of hope. The programme is aimed at providing affordable medicines for non-communicable diseases to people who grappling with financial burdens. These FDA-approved medicines are provided at a price of $1 per treatment per month. In Pakistan, this programme is being run in collaboration with the federal government and needs to be promoted among people who, unfortunately, are still unaware of its existence.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi