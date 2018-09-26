Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Newspost

September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cancer scare

If the findings of an International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report are anything to go by, cancer is likely to kill nearly 10 million people by the end of 2018. The number of new cancer cases is predicted to be 18.1 million across the globe, with an alarming estimate of 9.6 million deaths. According to the World Health Organization, cancer would be a leading cause of death in the 21st century, where one in five men and one in six women are likely to be affected by the disease. Nearly half of the new cases and deaths caused by cancer will be accounted for in Asia alone. However, with skyrocketing prices of healthcare facilities and medication, it sometimes becomes nearly impossible for people to continue with the treatment.

In a country that is plagued by inadequate healthcare facilities and the lack of professional medical staff, the Swiss-based Access Program offers a ray of hope. The programme is aimed at providing affordable medicines for non-communicable diseases to people who grappling with financial burdens. These FDA-approved medicines are provided at a price of $1 per treatment per month. In Pakistan, this programme is being run in collaboration with the federal government and needs to be promoted among people who, unfortunately, are still unaware of its existence.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump