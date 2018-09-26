Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

National

P
PR
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani student selected for Spikes Asia Creative Academy

KARACHI: A young Pakistani student has been shortlisted for Chiel Young Creative Academy, Spikes Asia 2018

Aimed at inspiring young creative talent, Cheil Worldwide teams up with Spikes Asia for the sixth consecutive year to run the Spikes Asia Creative Academy, an intensive three-day programme. The Jang Media Group, being the official country representative, of the Spikes Asia facilitated the selection process from Pakistan.

The Young Cheil Creative Academy is tailored to the needs of creative communications students and includes tutorials and master classes from the top industry figures. It also provides the opportunity to participate in the Spikes Asia seminars, giving them exceptional first hand insight into the creative advertising and communications industry of which they will be a part of in the future.

Amongst the shortlisted students from across the Asia Pacific region, Zulnorain Ali, a student of Institute of Business Management, Pakistan was selected as one of the promising candidates to enter in the Chiel Young Creative Academy 2018. It is pertinent to mention that this unique learning opportunity is provided only to 15 students across Asia Pacific every year.

It is, indeed, a moment of pride for Pakistan to send a young student to the biggest festival of creativity. This platform will serve as an excellent opportunity for Zulnorain Ali to broaden his horizons in the creative world. It serves as a stepping stone, especially for the younger generation to put forward their distinctive creativity across the region.

The Spikes Asia Creative Academy will not only expand the students’ knowledge and provide an unforgettable insight into the advertising and communications sectors, but also enhance their skills and knowledge for when they embark on a career in the industry. It is indeed a delightful moment to have active participation from youth and to take part in such an exceptional learning platform. The event will be held in from 26 to 28th of September at Singapore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump