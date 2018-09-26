Pakistani student selected for Spikes Asia Creative Academy

KARACHI: A young Pakistani student has been shortlisted for Chiel Young Creative Academy, Spikes Asia 2018

Aimed at inspiring young creative talent, Cheil Worldwide teams up with Spikes Asia for the sixth consecutive year to run the Spikes Asia Creative Academy, an intensive three-day programme. The Jang Media Group, being the official country representative, of the Spikes Asia facilitated the selection process from Pakistan.

The Young Cheil Creative Academy is tailored to the needs of creative communications students and includes tutorials and master classes from the top industry figures. It also provides the opportunity to participate in the Spikes Asia seminars, giving them exceptional first hand insight into the creative advertising and communications industry of which they will be a part of in the future.

Amongst the shortlisted students from across the Asia Pacific region, Zulnorain Ali, a student of Institute of Business Management, Pakistan was selected as one of the promising candidates to enter in the Chiel Young Creative Academy 2018. It is pertinent to mention that this unique learning opportunity is provided only to 15 students across Asia Pacific every year.

It is, indeed, a moment of pride for Pakistan to send a young student to the biggest festival of creativity. This platform will serve as an excellent opportunity for Zulnorain Ali to broaden his horizons in the creative world. It serves as a stepping stone, especially for the younger generation to put forward their distinctive creativity across the region.

The Spikes Asia Creative Academy will not only expand the students’ knowledge and provide an unforgettable insight into the advertising and communications sectors, but also enhance their skills and knowledge for when they embark on a career in the industry. It is indeed a delightful moment to have active participation from youth and to take part in such an exceptional learning platform. The event will be held in from 26 to 28th of September at Singapore.