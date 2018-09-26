Arrest warrants for journalist dismays Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed surprise and dismay at issuance of arrest warrants for journalist Cyril Almeida on treason charges by the Lahore High Court.

“Treating Almeida like he is a criminal and trying him for treason no less is shocking! This adds on to the perception that media is under siege in Pakistan. Cyril Almeida was doing his job — nothing less, nothing more,” Bilawal Bhutto said in a statement on Tuesday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistani media is already facing the worst kind of censorship. “Dictators who have abrogated the Constitution and have actually committed treason are roaming free while journalists who are only doing their jobs are being tried for treason,” he added.

The chairman PPP said that Almeida broke no law by interviewing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Why should a journalist not interview someone? What law stops a journalist from interviewing a politician,” he questioned. Bilawal said that the PPP stands by freedom of expression and wants a free media in Pakistan. “Democracy without a free media is a sham democracy,” he added.