Body formed to review Nacta’s role, performance

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to review the role and functioning of National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and constituted a committee to formulate its well-defined mandate within a week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for revisiting the role of Nacta to make it a truly proactive organisation in view of the new ground realities. Chairing the first-ever meeting of the board of governors of the authority here Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the overall performance of the authority was threadbare reviewed. The national coordinator Nacta briefed the meeting about the mandate and role of the organisation since its establishment as a premier body for policy formulation and implementation of national terrorism and counter violent extremism strategy.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the progress on implementation status of the 20-points National Action Plan (NAP). The prime minister said Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He said in this struggle Pakistan has offered the highest sacrifice of lives of thousands of civilians and security personnel. Lauding the services and contributions of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, law enforcement and security agencies, the prime minister said improved security situation today was the result of combined efforts of all stakeholders.

Imran Khan deplored the fact that not even a single meeting of the Board of Governors of Nacta could be convened since its inception, and said this negligence by the previous government led to a lack of focus in improving the functioning of an important organisation.

The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, finance, law, chief ministers of the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK prime minister, MoS Interior, DG-ISI, Secretary Interior, national coordinator Nacta, chief secretaries and IGs of police and senior officials.

In the meanwhile, the prime minister also chaired a briefing on functions of the Ministry of Climate Change at the PMO. Adviser to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Secretary Climate Change Khizar Hayat Khan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan briefed the meeting about the mandate of the ministry and various initiatives being taken to address the issues relating to climate change, including mitigation, adaptation and the steps being taken to check air, water and plastic waste pollution.

The prime minister was informed that besides implementation of 10 billion tree tsunami project, promotion of renewable energy was also being focused as a part of mitigation strategy to tackle the climate issues.

The adviser said that 50 early warning systems and 408 river discharge gauges/sensors were planned to be installed under the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) project in Gilgit-Baltistan and five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the adaptation strategy. It was informed that besides developing an eco-tourism policy, efforts are afoot to finalise the National Wildlife Policy. It was informed that two new national parks would soon be announced in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The premier approved, in principle, a proposed project named “Re-Charge Pakistan” for better management and utilisation of flood waters to restore and re-charge the groundwater. Various measures to tackle air, water and plastic waste pollution were also identified during the briefing.

The PM said that tackling climate issues was a priority area for the government. He said that ‘Pakistan Cleanliness Movement’ would be launched next month, with active involvement of the provincial governments and all segments of society to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the country and to raise awareness among the masses.

He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to play a proactive role in the cleanliness drive. The prime minister also emphasised upon the need for greater coordination between the Ministry of Climate Change and the provincial governments on nationally-defined priorities.