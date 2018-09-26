Wed September 26, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

‘Missing’ bride-to-be marries ex-fiance in court

A bride-to-be who had mysteriously disappeared from a beauty salon in North Nazimabad late on Monday night was said to have contracted a court marriage with her former finance.

According to her parents, the 25-year-old, who was set to tie the knot on September 30, was kidnapped from outside the beauty salon. However, police officials said the woman was not kidnapped but she eloped with her former fiancé, Ali, and the couple got married in court on Tuesday.

The parents alleged that Ali had abducted their daughter from outside the beauty salon when she reached the place with her sister. Shortly after the incident, they approached the Taimuria police station for registering a case. Police officials were reluctant to file an abduction case initially, claiming that the woman had gone off with her ex-fiancé of her own will. However, they later registered an FIR on behalf of the woman’s brother, Rafiq, against Ali and two of his unidentified companions.

SHO Chaudhry Latif said the couple had been in contact all along. He further stated that the woman was a resident of FC Area in District Central and her family had ended her engagement with Ali due to some family disputes.

