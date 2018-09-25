India releases water into Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab

LAHORE: India released water in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers on Sunday, raising danger of flooding in the villages located at the banks of these rivers.

These villages are being evacuated by rescue teams and the residents are being taken to relief camps on higher places. According to Ministry of Water and Power, water level began to rise suddenly in rivers near Kasur, Narowal and Marala due to excessive water released by India. Sources said that India opened gates of Ferozepur Headworks which resulted in the rise of water by two feet in Ganda Singhwala area near Kasur. They further informed that India released water in River Ravi from Madhupur Headworks which entered Pakistan in Jassar area. Tawi River and Jammu River, two contributory rivers of Chenab, are also in high flood.

The action was taken days after Indian authorities had revoked its decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.