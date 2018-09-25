Honour, security of country always come first: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

Talking to the faculty and cadets COAS emphasised on striving for professional competence, leading the men from front and upholding the virtues of honour, integrity, selfless devotion and rich traditions of Pakistan Army. He reminded them to follow the dictum, “the honour and security of the country always come first, the honour, safety and welfare of the soldiers comes next and the comfort of officers comes last always and every time,” says an ISPR press release on Monday.

COAS was briefed by the commandant Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti on various functional aspects of the Academy for professional grooming of the cadets.