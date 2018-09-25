Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

National

September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CPEC go-slow policy against national interest: Baloch

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch Monday said government’s go-slow policy regarding CPEC was harmful for national interests.

He said during the last six months, the work on CPEC was negligible. The orange line train project in Lahore was also suffering from the same problem although billions of rupees had been spent on it. Liaqat said India, at the behest of US, was spitting venom at Pakistan as New Delhi’s war fever was at its peak due to US aid and coming general elections. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to analyse the situation and adopt a clear and bold strategy to counter India’s threats through the parliament. He said efforts should be made to create unity among all political parties and leaders and bring them on one page against the threat.

He said foreign minister should expose the dangerous game of the US and India before the UN General Assembly and raise an effective voice in support of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul-Haq has appointed party’s former Central Information Secretary Amirul Azeem as ad hoc ameer of JI Central Punjab. The appointment has been made after the elevation of JI Punjab ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmed to a central office. Amirul Azeem took oath of his new office at a simple ceremony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy