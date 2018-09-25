Tue September 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Woman appeals to CJP for justice

MARDAN: A woman on Monday appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and inspector general of police (IGP) to take notice of the alleged police excesses and provide her justice.

Speaking at a news conference, Falak Tara, wife of Bakht Jamal, a resident of Phalo Dheri, said that her husband Bakht Jamal was disabled and a teacher of a government school.

She added her family had a property dispute with her brother-in-law Hussain Khan.

She added that on July 28, Hussain Khan along with his son Abdus Samad, Yasir and others entered her house and allegedly thrashed her and her family members, injuring her husband and her son Inamullah.

The woman added that later her husband complained to Chura Police Station but the police registered a fake case against her husband and her sons and arrested them.

She added that her husband and sons were innocent and had been languishing in the Mardan jail for the last one month.

The woman alleged that the local court also rejected the bail of her husband due to wrong investigation of police and the fake FIR.

She added that her sons were students and their precious time was being wasted.

The woman alleged that the police at the behest of their rivals raided her house and misbehaved with the family members, particularly women.

She said her rivals were influential and wanted to grab their share in the property of her father-in-law.

The woman warned that she along with her daughters would commit self-immolation if the CJP and IGP did not take notice of the incident.

