Tue September 25, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2018

Motorbike of journalist stolen

PESHAWAR: Thieves lifted the motorbike of a journalist from Al-Khidmat Hospital at Gulbahar here on Saturday.

Syed Amjad Ali Shah, correspondent for an English Daily in Peshawar, reported to the Gulbahar police and said that he was suffering from severe pain and his brother took him to hospital and parked the bike on premises of the hospital’s building.

“I was undergoing check-up, medical tests at the hospital. When we came out our motorbike was missing,” the journalist said.

He said his red colour motorbike bore registration number LA6959. “I have registered my complaint with the Gulbahar Police Station but no progress has been made so far,” the ailing journalist said and asked the inspector general of police to help recover his motorbike at the earliest.

