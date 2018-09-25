Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan's appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar's claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can't intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Sports

AFP
September 25, 2018

Zverev secures Laver Cup victory for Europe

CHICAGO: Europe retained their Laver Cup tennis crown here Sunday as Alexander Zverev defeated Kevin Anderson to complete a 13-8 win over the World team.

Germany’s Zverev came from a set down to complete a 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 10-7 over Anderson as the Europeans successfully defended the title won in Prague last year.“It was such a close match all around, not only this one but all weekend, a few points here and there and it could have been different,” said Zverev.

“I’m just happy to get the win and we defended the title, that’s the most important thing.”Zverev’s win was the final act of an enthralling day of action at Chicago’s United Center, where the World team had roared back into contention in the day’s first rubber.American duo John Isner and Jack Sock fought off two match points to defeat Zverev and world number two Roger Federer in a gripping doubles battle.

Isner and Sock prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11/9 to give the World team an 8-7 lead with the three singles rubbers remaining.Europe responded superbly after that early setback

however, with the 37-year-old Federer returning to secure a vital three points against Isner in the first singles match of the day.

The Swiss ace came from a set down to defeat the big-serving Isner 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 10/7.The win was testimony to Federer’s remarkable physical conditioning.The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion outlasted Isner less than an hour after he had been beaten in the day’s opening doubles game.

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to 'unnecessary' Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy