Tue September 25, 2018
World

AFP
September 25, 2018

Russian spy held in Norway blames misunderstanding

OSLO: A Russian citizen arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying during a seminar in parliament rejects the claim and says it is a "misunderstanding", his lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Norway´s intelligence service PST said Sunday it had arrested a 51-year-old Russian suspected of "illegal intelligence activity". The man, who has not been named, was on Saturday ordered held in custody for two weeks, the day after his arrest at Oslo airport.

"He says he doesn´t understand why he´s being accused of this and believes it is a misunderstanding," his lawyer Hege Aakre said. The man is suspected of spying during an inter-parliamentary seminar which gathered representatives from 34 countries to discuss digitalisation at the Storting, the Norwegian parliament. The investigation is in "a preliminary phase", with suspicions for the time being based on "observations and his behaviour," PST spokesman Martin Bernsen said.

