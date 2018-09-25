Wani’s postage stamps issued for his struggle

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Burhan Wani was hero for Kashmiris which is why Pakistan has issued his post ticket.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that when it was time to defend the motherland, the whole nation was united. He said that before making any statement against Pakistan, India must keep this in mind that it is threatening a nuclear state.

He pointed out that Indian premier faced allegation of having commission of dollars 8-10 billion and the latest statements suggested that the Indian elite wanted to divert their people’s attention from this issue.

The minister said that Pakistan stood for peace while India needed retrospection and that Kashmir was slipping away from India. “The fundamental dispute between Pakistan and India is Kashmir and there will be no dialogue without Kashmir issue,” he made it clear.

He maintained that one option was that Islamabad and New Delhi should go for an all-out war; the other was that they should resort to subversive acts to weaken one another while the last option was to have constructive parleys.

Chaudhry said that the government intends to hold no talks with India sans Kashmir issue on the agenda. The information minister said that Pakistan's heart beats and bleeds for Kashmiris, adding that India should review its oppressive policies and admit that Kashmir doesn't want to be affiliated with the state.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan won't be affected by the internal situation of India. "We know appropriate response if India continues the same attitude," he said. "Entire nation is united for national security."

Chaudhry said India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the line of fire for his alleged involvement in a multi-billion graft scandal hence the Indian ruling elite desires to deflect the attention of their masses from the issue.

“We have been fighting for 70 years and we are ready to fight for another 70 years. If India thinks it can take on Pakistan, it should keep this in mind we are ready for a war, and then there will be nothing left except grass or may be no grass if there is a nuclear war”, he declared. To this, PML-N’s parliamentary leader Mushahidullah Khan said that the government ministers should not talk like this, as there was enough to tell India instead of threatening with nukes, which was the last resort.

“India is committing worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir; despite claiming to be a largest democracy, it is runs away from holding talks; it has nothing to say in defence of its bloodshed in Kashmir; the world rights bodies also know it’s killing innocent people, so to threaten it with nukes is like we afraid of India so the PTI ministers should be careful as you’re not making a speech at a sit-in,” he added.