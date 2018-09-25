PHC stays execution of terror convict

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday stayed the execution of a man convicted by a military court on the charge of terrorism.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Abdul Shakoor admitted the petition for a regular hearing. It had been filed by father Amir Rehman. He had challenged the death sentence awarded to his son Nadir Khan by a military court.

After the preliminary hearing into the petition, the bench issued notices to the respondents, including the secretaries of defence, interior and law ministries, and home and tribal affairs department, to respond to the petition. The man claimed that his son had surrendered to the armed forces in 2009 and he was then shifted to an unknown place in Swat.

Muhammad Furqan Yousafzai, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that on September 13, family members met the convict and he informed them that a military court had awarded him a death sentence.

The court fixed October 3 for the next hearing into the case. As per the ISPR, the army chief confirmed death sentence to 11 terrorists including the son of the petitioner.

“Nadir Khan, son of Amir Rehman, was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which had resulted in the death of Havaldar Muhammad Ismail along with a soldier. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court.