Police helpless against gangs of armed robbers

PESHAWAR: The police seem helpless in stopping the increasing incidents of robberies and dacoities in different parts of the provincial capital where people are now circulating rumours of major groups to break into houses.

After Hayatabad, the incidents of robberies, snatching and burglaries have now recorded a surge in different rural, suburban and even urban parts of Peshawar.

The residents of many towns in the southern Peshawar are scared to the extent that now rumours are in circulation in these areas about a major group or groups of dacoits and robbers who break into the houses, make the people hostage and loot all the valuables.

For the last many weeks, the incidents or robberies, burglaries and snatching were mostly being reported from Hayatabad. However, now incidents of such crimes against property are being reported from many other areas of Peshawar.

“The incidents have reached a level that majority of the population in the southern villages of Peshawar are now having sleepless nights with many keeping vigil to counter any such attempt by a so-called Hathora Group. There is no official who can either trace out these groups or at least deny if these are mere rumours,” said a resident of Badaber located in the south of Peshawar.

A couple of years ago, such rumours were circulated in Nasir Bagh, Regi and Mathra areas of the provincial capital. Apart from the street crimes, this recent increase in house robberies and burglaries seem to be a tough challenge for the entire capital city police.

When contacted, an official of the city police expressed ignorance about any such groups of burglars or robbers that have spread scare in the provincial capital.

The official said the police have worked out different cases while a number of gangs have been busted during the last few months.