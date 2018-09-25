Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here Monday while Metrological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kasur 27mm and Sialkot (Cantt 06mm, A/P Trace). Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Chhor where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C, minimum was 19.7°C and humidity level was 64 percent.