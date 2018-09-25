Pesco to remove high transmission lines

MANSEHRA: The people here on Monday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to remove high transmission lines passing through the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lassan Nawab. "We have taken up this issue with district administration and Pesco officials but to no avail. It could trigger a tragedy in which three students and a teacher were electrocuted in a school at Kawai recently," a resident Junaid Khan told reporters.