‘CPEC go-slow policy against national interest’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch Monday said government’s go-slow policy regarding CPEC was harmful for national interests.

He said during the last six months, the work on CPEC was negligible. The orange line train project in Lahore was also suffering from the same problem although billions of rupees had been spent on it.

Liaqat said India, at the behest of US, was spitting venom at Pakistan as New Delhi’s war fever was at its peak due to US aid and coming general elections. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to analyse the situation and adopt a clear and bold strategy to counter India’s threats through the parliament. He said efforts should be made to create unity among all political parties and leaders and bring them on one page against the threat. He said foreign minister should expose the dangerous game of the US and India before the UN General Assembly and raise an effective voice in support of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul-Haq has appointed party’s former Central Information Secretary Amirul Azeem as ad hoc ameer of JI Central Punjab. The appointment has been made after the elevation of JI Punjab ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmed to a central office. Amirul Azeem took oath of his new office at a simple ceremony.