NAB awaiting release of capped funds from govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) still awaiting the release of required funds of over Rs1200 million from the government which were capped during the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz since 2013.

According to sources, the performance of NAB is badly affecting due to stoppage of Recovery and Reward (R&R) fund of the NAB and also hardship allowance of NAB employees which have been capped in 2013 with effect from 2008 by former finance minister Ishaq Dar and his successor Miftah Ismail.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan early this month has raised this issue. Though premier has assured chairman NAB for release of capped funds of the NAB but yet the Finance Ministry has not released these funds.