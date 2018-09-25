Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Not failing; only flailing

Imran Khan's appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar's claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

India can't intimidate Pakistan: Imran

September 25, 2018

PIA pension

During the last five years, at least three PIA CEOs had promised that they will increase the amount of pensions – which is barely enough to pay a single utility bill – of PIA retired employees. The previous CEO, PIA Musharraf Rasool Cyan, also had personally assured to the delegations of PIA Retired Employees Association (PIAREA) at least twice to increase the pensions soon. Following the protest that was held on March 9, 2018 and was organised by the PIAREA, he assured that PIA’s board of directors would give approval to increase the pension amount in its meeting. The meeting was scheduled to be held in August. While the meeting was held, the issue of PIA retirees was not discussed at all.

During this time, salaries of current employees have been increased at least twice. However, not even a small increment was awarded to pensioners who spent many years while serving the organisation. The PIA management had also assured pensioners to restore 50 percent of the commuted amount of pension to those who would complete 10 years after retirement, but it never implemented this clause. On behalf of PIA retirees, I appeal to the prime minister and the chief justice to personally intervene to ensure justice to retired employees.

Mohammad Khan Sial

Karachi

