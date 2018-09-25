Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

‘Holding Asian-level shooting event impossible for now’

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has been asked by its president to organise an Asian-level shooting event in Pakistan.

Ghazanfar Abbas of NRAP recently stated that their president Zafar Mehmood Abbasi had directed them to try to organise an Asian-level event in Pakistan. “I think organising an Asian-level shooting event in Pakistan is not possible with the current infrastructure. This is a big project,” said a source.

The source added that at least four shotgun ranges and close to 60 targets for air rifle and air pistol events are required in order to hold an Asian-level shooting event. “We don’t have such infrastructure. We have only one modern shooting range and that is in Karachi but that too doesn’t fulfill these requirements,” said the source.

The source added that there were around 25 targets for air pistol and air rifle events which was not enough, and Navy’s shooting range in Karachi could be the only possible venue for this event.

Even if, the source said, NRAP embarked on infrastructure development to conduct an Asian-level championship, it could be possible only in the next year. However, the source said, NRAP could hold a small shooting championship with participation from six or seven countries.

