Pakistani team to attend solar power trade event in US

The United States Commercial Service (USCS) is leading a 15-member delegation of Pakistani companies to the Solar Power International (SPI) trade show being held in Anaheim, California from September 25 - 27, 2018, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General in Karachi on Monday.

The SPI trade show is the largest solar show in North America. SPI 2018 is expected to attract over 650 exhibitors and over 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. Focused on providing the latest updates and information for the solar energy industry, SPI features multi-track conference sessions and workshops on business and market trends, solar storage, utility and grid integration.

“The Pakistani market is poised to take off in Solar Power, guided by a motivated government working to strengthen and expand economic and foreign investment opportunities and development,” said Mark Russell, commercial counsellor at the US Consulate in Karachi.