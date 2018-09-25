Tue September 25, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Driver involved in snatching PA secretary’s car arrested

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in a case pertaining to the snatching of a government official car from the Sacchal neighbourhood around two weeks ago.

According to ACLC officials, the driver of the vehicle was in collusion with suspects who snatched the government car in the Sacchal area.

The breakthrough in the investigations came after the police arrested a men, Ata Mengal, allegedly involved in the theft of the vehicle. In his statement, the suspect confessed to snatching an official car being used by Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Omar Farooq on September 9 along with his accomplices.

The suspect also revealed that snatching or stealing government vehicles is easy as such vehicles do not have trackers. According to the interrogation report of the suspect, he confessed to stealing a large number of vehicles in the city.

Mengal also disclosed that the theft of the Sindh Assembly secretary’s car was preplanned as the driver was in collusion with the gang. The driver, Anwar Brohi, who worked in a government department has already been arrested by the police.

According to Mengal, the gang had planned to sell the car in Khuzdar. However, it could not follow the plan as the driver confessed to his involvement in the theft during police interrogation.

Following the arrest of the driver, the gang abandoned the car near an eatery, Khaleej Hotel, and went into hiding. However, at least one member of the gang was traced and arrested by the police.

According to the ACLC, Mengal has confessed to his involvement in the theft of at least eight government vehicles in various parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Defence, between 2012 and 2014. All the stolen vehicles were sold by the gang in Khuzdar.

Further investigations in the case are under way. Meanwhile, the police investigators have yet to trace and arrest another gang that is believed to be involved in the theft of 33 government vehicles in the city during the ongoing year.

Comments

