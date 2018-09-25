PA opposition moves motion against Kalabagh Dam, for Bhasha Dam

The opposition in the provincial assembly on Monday submitted a resolution to the PA Secretariat against the plan to construct the Kalabagh Dam and in favour of the Bhasha Dam project.

The resolution was signed by a number of lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Grand Democratic Alliance and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, who sit on the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly.

The resolution reads: “This Assembly reiterates its resolve that the people of Sindh have rejected any move for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam on the Indus River through resolutions dated 1990, 1994, 2010 and 2012. The aforementioned dam has also been clearly rejected through resolutions passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies.

“According to the international Declaration of Madrid of 1911, Article 2 of the Montevideo Declaration of 1993 and Article 4 of Chapter 2 of Helsinki Rules of 1966, the principle of consensus and the protection of rights on water resources of lower riparian are assured and protected.

“The issue is closed as there is no national consensus on the Kalabagh Dam. Furthermore, the people of Sindh are concerned that their rights to water share would be compromised by the building of such a dam. This House has no objection to the construction of the Bhasha Dam, which has consensus of all the provinces, and believe it to be essential for the future prosperity of Pakistan.”

‘Cheap publicity’

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on law and information, issued a statement in reaction to the resolution, saying that the opposition has submitted the motion against the Kalabagh Dam project only to gain cheap publicity on the issue.

Wahab said that several years ago the Sindh legislature had passed a resolution against the Kalabagh Dam, while similar motions have been passed by the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said the Opposition has once again raised this controversial issue only to gain cheap publicity, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a federal political party that holds democratic views.

The adviser said that the PPP has never compromised on public interests as it always accords priority to public opinion and wisdom, adding that the Kalabagh Dam project has been quite a controversial issue since day one and would go against national interests as well as harm national integrity and solidarity.

He said the Sindh Assembly is a sacred constitutional institution and its forum should not be used to gain cheap publicity by the elected representatives of the people.

Wahab said the PA opposition is under a solemn obligation to discharge its responsibilities and take part in the process of legislation in the House in the best interests of the people and to resolve the problems of the masses.