Siddiqui elected as APSA chairman

KARACHI: Aasim Siddiqui has been elected unopposed as the chairman of All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) for the year 2018/19 at the annual general meeting held at the Boat Club, Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

APSA is the only organisation in the country, representing all the sectors of the shipping fraternity, it added. Omair Qayyum Lodhi and Salahuddin Khuhro were elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Siddiqui vowed to work hard for the betterment of the members and to promote the shipping and logistics industry through association. He thanked the new managing Committee members for reposing confidence in him to lead APSA.

The APSA chairman also congratulated the new minister of maritime affairs Ali Zaidi and expressed optimism that the new minister will greatly benefit the shipping industry and that APSA will work closely with the minister for the betterment of all.

Abdullah Farrukh, the outgoing chairman, in his report narrated the achievements made during 2017/18 and expressed the hope that the new team headed by Siddiqui will continue the excellent work in the best interest of the association, its members and the industry.