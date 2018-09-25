Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SECP forms body to work out fintech regulations

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a working group to propose regulatory framework for the development of financial technology ecosystem, The News learnt on Monday.

The working group comprising representatives from private and public sectors is tasked to review the current regulatory framework for the development of innovative fintech solutions, like equity crowd funding, peer-to-peer lending and nano-finance. It will tentatively hold its first meeting next month.

The group will evaluate and recommend measures for various regulators to facilitate the development and adoption of innovative fintech solutions at national level. The group is also tasked to identify areas where government can provide support for the startups like funds, policy support, tax incentives and other relevant matters in order to take fintech to next level.

It will also provide fintech expertise for capacity building sessions within the SECP and other fintech relevant fora. The working group was asked to submit public policy recommendations in Pakistan by November 30.

Shauzab Ali, commissioner of SECP, is the chairman of the 12-member working group, while Nadeem Hussain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Coach Planet N, is the co-chairman. Other members from private sector include Umair Sheikh, CEO of Arazi Ventures, Ali Samir, CEO of TPL e-Ventures and Mohsin Mujtaba from Qatar Stock Exchange.

SECP said the financial sector needs to embark on its digital journey and catch up fast with its global peers.

“In different countries, fintech innovation is cutting across regulatory jurisdictions because different business models or delivery methods for services don’t conform to existing regulatory structures. Because of the scope, scale, and dynamism of fintech, the sector is often regulated by multiple regulators,” the commission said in a letter to a member.

“In order to develop a comprehensive and coherent industry policy to shape regulatory thinking in this space and to contribute to the development of a conducive fintech environment in Pakistan, SECP has resolved to form a working group.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy