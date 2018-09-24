Mon September 24, 2018
APP
September 24, 2018

Issues of war and peace: UNGA begins debate on key global issues tomorrow

UNITED NATIONS: The Pakistan delegation will join a galaxy of leaders from around the globe when the UN General Assembly begins its annual debate to discuss issues of war and peace tomorrow (Tuesday) at a time when the world continues to be afflicted by conflicts, violence and poverty.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is scheduled to arrive in New York from Washington Sunday night, will lead the Pakistan delegation. It will be the new Pakistani government’ s first senior level interaction with the United Nations, which has been painstakingly organised by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi and her team at the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

Ambassador Lodhi said, "A hectic programme awaits the Foreign Minister who will attend several high-level events and hold close to two dozen bilateral meetings."

"The highlight of his visit will of course be his speech in the General Assembly on 29 September in which he will set out the new government's priorities and its position and policy on key international and regional issue including the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

On Friday, the 193-member assembly approved a heavy agenda for its 73rd session covering the full spectrum of international issues, including sustainable development, climate change, peace and security, human rights, public health concerns and gender equality.

In a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York last week, the Secretary-General said that with 128 world leaders (84 Heads of State and 44 heads of government) taking part next week, it showed the UN was still "the world’s indispensable forum for international cooperation." Tight security measures are being clamped around the United Nations complex on the banks of East River. Barricades are being erected, roads around the UN building are being closed and police presence boosted to protect the visiting dignitaries.

At his press conference, the UN chief called for a "renewed commitment to a rules-based global order" and to the organisation he leads.

He cited challenges like the nuclear peril, climate change, and ongoing conflicts, and said, "Let me note one overriding concern in our increasingly globalised era: multilateralism is under attack from many different directions precisely when we need it most." "I will use my meetings and other opportunities next week to press for renewed commitment to a rules-based global order and to the United Nations, the world’s indispensable forum for international cooperation," Guterres added.

Meanwhile, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, President-elect of the Assembly's 73rd session of the UN General Assembly announced last week that the theme of the general debate will be, "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies." The list of speakers will be here.

On Monday, 24 September, the UNGA will hold a high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. The plenary will adopt a political declaration negotiated by member states.

In May 2018 the Permanent Representatives of South Africa and Ireland, serving as co-facilitators, began consulting with governments on the content of the declaration.

On Wednesday, 26 September, the UNGA will hold a high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis, as agreed by Member States in February.

On Thursday, 27 September, the UN will hold a one-day comprehensive review of the progress achieved in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

A number of events will take place in parallel to the opening of the 73rd session of the UNGA under the banners of Global Goals Week 2018 and Climate Week NYC 2018.

