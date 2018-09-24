Lake bridge collapses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : During the visit of general public at Governor House on Sunday, a little bridge situated at the lake side was collapsed after it was unable to bear the weight of the people. The bridge was constructed in British era, according to the Governor House officials and they claimed there was no damage to the public in this incident.
