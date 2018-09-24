Mon September 24, 2018
September 24, 2018

First lady visits old age home, orphanage in Lahore

LAHORE: Keeping her promise made during her previous Lahore trip, the first lady, Bushra Bibi visited an old age home and an orphanage in the Township area of the city on Sunday.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired various Punjab government meetings almost throughout the day, his wife also spent a busy day. She met the residents of old age home and listened to their problems. Aged women also made pictures with the first lady. Later, Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her friend Farah Khan, also visited an orphanage, Gehwara Home, and spent time with them. She then visited Kashana, a facility for homeless people, and listened to problems of men and women living there.

During her previous Lahore visit, she had gone to Darul Shafqat, an orphanage at Multan Road Lahore, and promised that she would keep visiting such facilities in future as well.

