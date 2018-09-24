Residents get respite as mercury drops by 5.6°C

Weather remained relatively endurable in Karachi on Sunday as mercury dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius than the previous day. However, sea breeze remained in halt as it was in Saturday due to the influence of low pressure in central India.

Officials at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) have predicted that breeze will start blowing with its normal pace from Monday (today) onwards. Residents of Karachi experienced a hot and dry day on Saturday after temperatures surged to as high as 41 degrees Celsius and sea breeze stopped blowing under the influence of a low air pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

“The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 35.4 degrees Celsius, which was 5.6 degrees lesser than yesterday’s. We are hoping a further drop in temperature from Monday with normalisation of weather in Karachi”, Director PMD Karachi Abdur Rashid told The News.

The Met office director said there was no heat wave in the city but temperatures increased due to the suspension of sea breeze. “This is a temporary suspension and temperatures are likely to drop in Karachi by Monday,” he added.

According to Rashid, a low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal a few days ago interfered in the wind direction of Karachi after it moved towards central India. The low pressure caused a brief suspension in sea breeze towards Karachi, due to which temperature reached 41 degree Celsius as dry winds coming to the city from north-westerly direction could not be tempered by the sea breeze.

The met office director also predicted that hot weather in the city will be normalised on Monday and temperatures would be in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius. According to official data, the highest temperature recorded in the city in the month of September is 42.8

degrees Celsius which was recorded on September 30, 1951.