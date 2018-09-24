Governor to visit interior Sindh to observe progress of development projects

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has vowed to visit districts of the province outside Karachi to review the state of development projects being undertaken by the federal government in those districts.

The governor pledged to visit interior Sindh while meeting on Sunday a nine-member delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the centre. The GDA delegation was led by Barrister Hasnain Ali Mirza.

The meeting was held at the Governor’s House. Ismail told the GDA delegation that the federal government is determined to solve problems of public and for this, it will ask its coalition partners to put forward their suggestions.

All the required steps will be taken to ensure maximum participation of people in the completion of the ongoing development projects, Ismail said. He added that being the representative of the federal government in the province, he will take all measures to provide maximum facilities to the public.

According to the governor, it is a desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Sindh is on a par with other provinces of the country in terms of development. Ismail asked members of the GDA delegation to suggest new development projects that could be initiated in their districts.

The meeting also discussed the general political situation of the province, state of the ongoing development projects, major public issues and their possible solutions, and steps required to uplift the underdeveloped districts of Sindh.

Besides Mirza, the GDA delegation comprised Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Nand Kumar Goklani, Naseem Rajper, Moazzam Abbasi, Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, and Qazi Shams Rajper.