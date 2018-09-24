Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor to visit interior Sindh to observe progress of development projects

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has vowed to visit districts of the province outside Karachi to review the state of development projects being undertaken by the federal government in those districts.

The governor pledged to visit interior Sindh while meeting on Sunday a nine-member delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the centre. The GDA delegation was led by Barrister Hasnain Ali Mirza.

The meeting was held at the Governor’s House. Ismail told the GDA delegation that the federal government is determined to solve problems of public and for this, it will ask its coalition partners to put forward their suggestions.

All the required steps will be taken to ensure maximum participation of people in the completion of the ongoing development projects, Ismail said. He added that being the representative of the federal government in the province, he will take all measures to provide maximum facilities to the public.

According to the governor, it is a desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Sindh is on a par with other provinces of the country in terms of development. Ismail asked members of the GDA delegation to suggest new development projects that could be initiated in their districts.

The meeting also discussed the general political situation of the province, state of the ongoing development projects, major public issues and their possible solutions, and steps required to uplift the underdeveloped districts of Sindh.

Besides Mirza, the GDA delegation comprised Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Nand Kumar Goklani, Naseem Rajper, Moazzam Abbasi, Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, and Qazi Shams Rajper.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy