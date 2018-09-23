News of Nawaz meetings false: PML-N

LAHORE: The PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said the news associated with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif meetings with party leaders for the upcoming by-polls or any other issues are false.

In a statement on Saturday, she said Nawaz Sharif is not engaging in any political activity or meetings for now. The media should respect the fact that Nawaz and his family are going through a difficult time as they are grieving over the irreparable loss of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, she said. She added that for the authenticity of any news, it should be made clear that information regarding any meeting or political statement would be issued by the PML-N central spokesperson only.