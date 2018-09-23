Asia Cup 2018: Hasan, Asghar and Rashid fined

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching its code of conduct in separate incidents, the ICC said in statement on Saturday.

They have also received one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during their Super-Four match in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Hasan and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC code of conduct, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

Rashid was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.7, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

This is the first time that Hasan and Rashid have received demerit points. However, this is Asghar’s second time within a 24-month period that he has been handed a demerit point.

The incident involving Hasan happened in the 33rd over of Afghanistan’s innings when he threatened to throw the ball towards striker Hashmatullah Shahidi after fielding off his own bowling.

Asghar, Afghanistan skipper, brushed his shoulder with the bowler Hasan in the 37th over as he passed him while taking a run.

Rashid was charged and fined for giving a sendoff to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan’s innings by holding up a finger and staring at the batsman, the statement added.