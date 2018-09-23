Pak hockey coach Oltmans resigns

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to Pakistan Hockey Federation’s officials (PHF) illogical claims that they are satisfied with team’s last six months performance, Roelant Oltmans accepts his part of responsibility for poor team show tendering resignation from the position of national team head coach.

Holland based coach in his email confirmed that he was no longer willing to continue his job as head coach of the team. He also blamed the PHF for failing to meet the requirement he was willing to work with. Oltmans blamed lack of required environment created for him and his team by the federation to put in their best effort for positive results. The coach also made it clear that he did not feel the federation was in a position to change the circumstances to his liking. “After long reflections on the past half year, I’ve decided to resign as head coach of the Pakistan team.

I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team, but I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the team. I don’t think the PHF has the possibility to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.

I thank you all for your contribution and I will always remember the past half year.

Hope to see you in the future and don’t hesitate to contact me whenever you feel,” Oltmans said in his mail to the federation.

The Holland based coach thus had clearly shown his distrust on federation working and termed it as one of the main reasons for his leaving the job.

Oltmans was the fourth set of coaches the federation had shuffled with during less than three years without getting any near to positive results.

Almost two and half years back, Kh Junaid and Hanif Khan were given the reigns of the team but only after couple of international events they were shown the door. The two were replaced by Shafqat Malik and Farhat Khan. The pair did not stay long before Rehan Butt and Saqlain took over. The two were removed after Pakistan team were seen playing draw against minnows Oman and twice losing to low ranked Japan team in three-nation held in Oman.

Oltmans then took over to see Pakistan team finishing last in Champions Trophy and failing to win an Asian Games medal for first time in 16 years.

One wonders where Pakistan hockey would now head to. With Asian Champions Trophy (October 18-28 in Oman) just around the corner and World Cup not far away, PHF has left team’s preparations high and dry as the federation has failed to convince Oltmans to stay three more months (till the conclusion of World Cup that starts from November 28-December 16, 2018 in India).

It would not be possible for any new coach so close to these events to raise a competitive team for these two important events.