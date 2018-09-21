Fri September 21, 2018
Sports

Agencies
September 21, 2018

Kent promoted to Division One after eight years

LONDON: A five-wicket haul from Darren Stevens helped Kent skittle out Glamorgan for just 78, as they posted a massive win by an innings and 172 runs, which was their 10th of the season and the first one with a maximum accumulation of 24 points. It also meant that the home side were promoted to Division One after a gap of eight long years. With this win, Kent jumped to the top of the points table, albeit temporarily, with 219 points from 13 games. More importantly, with Sussex getting bowled out for 343 against Warwickshire, the South East County earned promotion to Division One.

Earlier in the day, Glamorgan resumed their second essay at the score of 33 for 4 and barely managed to hang in there as Stevens and Matt Henry combined to wrap it up in less than 20 overs.

Glamorgan could only accumulate three points from the dismal outing and remain at the bottom of the points table with an aggregate of 69 points from 13 games.

Brief scores: Glamorgan 186 (Jack Murphy 80; Matt Henry 4-45) and 78 (Darren Stevens 5-24) lost to Kent 436 (Zak Crawley 168; Kieran Bull 3-64) by an innings and 172 runs.

