Villa striker McCormack joins Bolt’s club in Australia

SYDNEY: Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack on Thursday joined Australian team Central Coast Mariners on a season-long loan deal that could see him play alongside Usain Bolt.

The Scottish international, who has also played for Rangers, Leeds, and Fulham, makes a return to the A-League after scoring 14 goals in just 17 appearances for Melbourne City during a loan spell last season.

“I’m really excited to get back to Australia,” said McCormack.“The standard of football in Australia is a bit overlooked I think — everyone wants to play football the right way and I loved my time with Melbourne.

“When this chance came, I knew it was the right decision for me.”The Mariners also announced the signing of Australian striker Tommy Oar, who has played 28 times for the Socceroos.

Their arrival poses more competition for eight-time Olympic sprint champion Bolt, who has been handed the chance to train with the club and prove he has what it takes to earn a professional playing contract.

He made his debut late last month in a 20-minute cameo as a substitute on the left wing, nearly scoring but tiring quickly.Bolt admitted he was not match-fit and has his work cut out with the A-League season starting next month.