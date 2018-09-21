Traffic gridlocks

The Peshawar University Road faces worst traffic jams during morning and evening peak hours. This is mainly due to the fact that Peshawar University has closed all other exits and only allows vehicles to enter and leave the varsity’s premises through one main gate which is located on University /GT road.

To reduce traffic jam on this road, I would like to suggest the authorities to allow four or five entry and exit points for Peshawar University. The Peshawar traffic police should also install equipment and signs that would aid the traffic and help reduce traffic jams in the city.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar