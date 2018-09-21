Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rashakai Industrial Zone to be inaugurated soon: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that Rashakai Industrial Zone would be inaugurated on 1000 acres of land as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC), he directed authorities to remove all the hurdles for the formal launch of the mega economic zone of the province.

He said that release of fund for requisition of an additional 1,600 acres land for the economic zone would be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, CM's Principal Secretary Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Industries, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, CEO of KPEZDMC and other officers attended the meeting.

He said that industrialisation expedited development but regretted that no serious efforts had been made by the previous governments for the establishment of industries in the province, that is why KP remained backward as compared to Punjab and Karachi and local youth were compelled to travel to Karachi and Punjab for seeking employment.

The chief minister said that work on small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and establishing industries in all districts would be started soon. He directed the relevant officers to prepare comprehensive documents for the establishment of industries in each district of the province. He also stressed on improving the performance of EZDMC. The meeting was told that KPEZDMC works in collaboration with a Chinese company CRBC on Rashakai and Hattar special economic zones.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral