Police beef up security at Jati Umra

LAHORE: The security has been beefed and a check-post established outside the Jati Umra residence of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Following the arrival of Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar at Jati Umra, a check-post manned by heavy police contingent has been established and the road blocked for general public. Meanwhile, the party workers, who had gathered outside the residence, were prevented from entering Jati Umra.