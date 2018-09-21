Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Karachi

September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Students of today need to grow intellectually’

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Department of Management, held the 9th Management Discussion (MD) Forum at the main campus in Karachi on Wednesday.

The event was organised for the purpose of sharing knowledge, networking, faculty development and industry outreach. IBA Assistant Professor Usman Nazir introduced the audience to the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS) and talked about the issues related to the online courses.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, professor emeritus at the University of Karachi, was the chief guest speaker, who delivered a presentation on MOOCS and the importance of learning blended courses, some of which he supervises at different organisations under different roles.

He also talked about the MOOCS application which uses an integrated approach to arranging courses according to the student’s education level. Commenting on the future of MOOCS, Dr Rahman said, “Students of today need to grow intellectually in their life. There are emerging fields such as genomics and artificial intelligence that are coming in 20 years’ time and so many exciting happenings coming our way.

“Knowledge has become fascinating and MOOCS enrolment has grown enormously, demonstrating that there is a higher demand for webinar sessions and high quality research journals.”

The session was attended by Executive Director IBA Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Associate Dean Dr Huma Baqai, Associate Dean Faculty of Computer Science Dr Sayeed Ghani, Director Talent Hunt Programs Dr Zeenat Ismail and Associate Professor Jami Moiz, Professor of Practice Leon Menezes along with IBA students and other faculty members.

The forum provided a platform to discuss pertinent issues facing the education industry and the profession of an academician. Towards the end of the forum, a question-answer session ensued between the speaker and students. One of the students discussed the possibility of an “equivalent exemption” and the lack of incentive for university-going students who are preoccupied with their university course-load.

Dr Rahman responded by saying that the MOOCs provide flexibility to accommodate different academic needs and that students will not feel overburdened if they enjoy the process of learning. Concluding the event, Dr Iqbal presented Dr Rahman with a token of appreciation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral