IBA to host two conferences at ITCN Telecom Show

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Centre for Information and Communication Technology (CICT) will be hosting two conferences, titled ‘E-governance Impact and Challenges in Public Sector’ and ‘Social Media Threat Protection’, during the 18th ITCN Asia IT Telecom Show 2018, which will be held between September 25 and 27 at the Expo Centre.

IBA CICT Director Imran Batada will serve as the moderator at the conference related to e-governance. A panel of ministers serving in the Sindh cabinet will also participate at the conference.

The panelists will try to explore ways through which public sector services can be improved with the help of information and communication technology. The ICIT director will also present the idea of ‘Go Digital Pakistan’, in which he will discuss strategies through which e-governance can be used to resolve most daunting issues of the country.

The conference on social media will be focused on the identification of threats that social media platforms are facing and strategies that can be employed to mitigate them. The IBA CICT has been participating in ITCN Asia Conferences as a knowledge partner for the past two years.