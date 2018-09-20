Pakistan to feature in Asian Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior squash team will feature in the Asian Individual Squash Championship starting in Chennai (India) from September 26-29.

The contingent comprises seven players along with a coach. Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat would play in Under-19 category. Haris Qasim and Asad Ullah Khan will take part in U-17 category. M Hamza Khan and M Ashab Irfan are to compete in U-15 category whereas Anas Ali Bukhari would participate in U-13 age group. Fazal Shah is accompanying the team as coach. As per the seeding released by Asian Squash Federation, Abbas Zeb has been placed at No 4 and Uzair Shaukat at No 12 in under-19 category. In under-17, Haris Qasim has been seeded No 5 and Asad Ullah at No 16. In U-15 category, Hamza Khan has been seeded No 3 and M Ashab Irfan is seeded No 8. The selected players were kept under training at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for preparation of the championship in recent times. The members proceeded to Karachi on Wednesday. After four days of training in Karachi, they would depart for Chennai on September 23.