CPEC to help develop Pakistan’s health, education sectors

Islamabad : Besides economic and infrastructure development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, China is also working on the promotion of health, education, skill and human development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan, said Chinese ambassador Yao Jing.

"It will be executed in line with the wishes of the government and people of Pakistan but our focus for social aspect will be more on Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other such areas," he told Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood during a meeting at the ministry here.

The ambassador said it might include building schools infrastructure, health facilities, providing more and more scholarships to the Pakistani students and providing skill development trainings.

"We will support the education in Pakistan and we will share our experiences and will guide the present government in introducing the changes in the education system," he said.

The envoy said a comprehensive briefing for the education minister could be arranged on how the China shifted to the uniform education system.

He appreciated the government's steps for education and promised their full support.

The minister said Pakistan was facing myriad challenges in education sector and among them were bringing the 2.5 million out of school children to schools, establishing a uniform education system and curriculum, ensuring quality education and working on the skill development.

“I am here to implement the vision of Imran Khan regarding the education uplift of Pakistan and translate that vision into a reality,” he said.

The minister said education was a devolved subject but the centre would take a leadership role, work on the Policy Framework and would introduce uniform standards and certification in education system.

“We will provide all out support to the provinces, will facilitate and coordinate with them to enable them to introduce the changes in education system in provinces purely in National Interest and bright future of our entire youth,” he said.

The minister said Pakistan would like to learn from the experiences of china who in spite of huge youth population, different languages and multiple ethnicities introduced uniform education system.

“We would also like the support of China in guiding us on Skill and Human Development”, added the minister.

The education minister, who is also minister of Heritage Division, told the visitor that a National Task force on Heritage is working to look at the heritage buildings and to devise a strategy for them to put them to a better use.

“We will do a Heritage audit and analysis of all our National Heritage sites and buildings to assess their current condition and will invest in these sites to turn them into greatest tourist attractions.

"Pakistan has some of the best Heritage Sites that if properly developed will become a source of attraction for tourists all around the globe,” he said.